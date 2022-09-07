﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports down 31.9 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 13:40:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 46.8 percent month on month to 175,603 mt, down by 25.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $117.85 million, down 51.3 percent month on month and down 28.4 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.36 million mt, decreasing by 31.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.6 percent to $1.01 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 879,247 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 27.3 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 98,236 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

879,247

1,209,965

-27.33

147,099

178,674

-17.67

Oman

98,236

92,319

6.41

5,699

-

-

Ukraine

87,779

259,492

-66.17

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

57,767

45,169

27.89

2,938

4,224

-30.45

Algeria

57,694

157,126

-63.28

-

38,855

-

Iran

51,692

6,807

659.39

10,837

-

-

India

49,443

29,955

65.06

-

-

-

Romania

27,344

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

24,853

27,851

-10.76

6,906

4,010

72.22

Pakistan

8,550

-

-

381

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-July period of this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Import billet prices under pressure again in Turkey, after short-lived uptrend

07 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey starts billet exports to Europe, increases prices

07 Sep | Longs and Billet

Billet prices inch up in latest deal to Philippines, overall demand still reduced

07 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-October delivery

07 Sep | Steel News

Deep sea scrap price for Turkey declines in new ex-EU deal

06 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Asian billet exporters target sales to Europe and other distant markets as regional demand weak

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local billet prices in China soften again, so import bids still too low for any trades

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Billet prices rolled back in GCC due to aggressive ex-Iran offers

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Downtrend reverses in some markets, mainly cost-driven

02 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iranian billet suppliers still seek higher prices, success remains debatable

02 Sep | Longs and Billet