Turkey’s billet imports down 31.9 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 13:40:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 46.8 percent month on month to 175,603 mt, down by 25.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $117.85 million, down 51.3 percent month on month and down 28.4 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.36 million mt, decreasing by 31.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.6 percent to $1.01 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 879,247 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 27.3 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 98,236 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 879,247 1,209,965 -27.33 147,099 178,674 -17.67 Oman 98,236 92,319 6.41 5,699 - - Ukraine 87,779 259,492 -66.17 - - - Azerbaijan 57,767 45,169 27.89 2,938 4,224 -30.45 Algeria 57,694 157,126 -63.28 - 38,855 - Iran 51,692 6,807 659.39 10,837 - - India 49,443 29,955 65.06 - - - Romania 27,344 - - - - - Georgia 24,853 27,851 -10.76 6,906 4,010 72.22 Pakistan 8,550 - - 381 - -

