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Turkey's basic metal turnover up 3.1 percent in Aug 2026 from July

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 13:47:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 32.6 percent compared to August 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.1 percent month on month and by 33.5 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August went up by 0.9 percent month on month and by 22.1 percent year on year.

Tags: Turkey Europe 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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