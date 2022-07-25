Turkey’s Asil Çelik commissions high-quality steel forging products facility

Monday, 25 July 2022 15:31:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Asil Çelik has announced that it has commissioned its new facility to expand its high-quality steel product range.

The company, which has its production facilities in Bursa in northwestern Turkey, will produce high-quality steel, stainless and tool steel in the forging and machining facility established with an investment of more than $150 million. The plant will have a production capacity of 60,000 mt.

Asil Çelik will also construct degassing and carbon removal units, and will make environmental and infrastructure investments in order to increase the performance of the steelworks and to produce stainless steel.

The producer will replace an annual $100 million of imports and provide additional employment for 100 people with its investments.