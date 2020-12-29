Turkey to initiate AD duty probe on HRC from EU

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:17:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Trade of Turkey is evaluating the request of local producers for the initiation of an antidumping duty (AD) investigation against certain hot rolled coil imports from the EU, SteelOrbis has heard. When the initiation of the antidumping duty investigation is approved, the decision will be published in the official gazette.

The EU has for a while now been trying to prevent Turkish HRC exports into the region with various trade measures. Earlier this month, the European Commission decided to impose provisional antidumping duty on HRC imports from Turkey in the range of 4.48-7.6 percent. On the other hand, the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation for the same product which started in June this year is still in progress, with preliminary results expected soon. In February 2019, the EU announced import quotas for a number of steel products from outside the EU. According to the first version, HRC imports attracted a global quota, which was in part in favor of Turkish exporters. However, in June this year, the commission introduced a country-specific quota for the product in question, reducing Turkey’s ability to export HRC to the EU.