Turkey slaps AD duty on HRC imports from EU and South Korea

Thursday, 07 July 2022 10:40:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Trade of Turkey has announced that it has decided to collect antidumping (AD) duty on alloy or non-alloy steel hot rolled coil (HRC) imports from the EU and South Korea.

Accordingly, the antidumping duty rates for imports from the EU will range between seven and 12.8 percent, while the duty rates for South Korean imports will stand at seven percent and 8.95 percent.

The duty probe was initiated in January 2021 after a complaint filed by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), claiming that Turkey’s local industry has been materially injured by the given imports.

The products subject to antidumping duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.52.10, 7208.52.99, 7208.53.10, 7208.53.90, 7208.54.00, 7211.13.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7212.60.00, 7225.19.10, 7225.30.10, 7225.30.30, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.15, 7225.40.90, 7226.91.20, 7226.91.91 and 7226.91.99.