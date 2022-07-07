﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey slaps AD duty on HRC imports from EU and South Korea

Thursday, 07 July 2022 10:40:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Trade of Turkey has announced that it has decided to collect antidumping (AD) duty on alloy or non-alloy steel hot rolled coil (HRC) imports from the EU and South Korea.

Accordingly, the antidumping duty rates for imports from the EU will range between seven and 12.8 percent, while the duty rates for South Korean imports will stand at seven percent and 8.95 percent.

The duty probe was initiated in January 2021 after a complaint filed by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), claiming that Turkey’s local industry has been materially injured by the given imports.

The products subject to antidumping duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.52.10, 7208.52.99, 7208.53.10, 7208.53.90, 7208.54.00, 7211.13.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7212.60.00, 7225.19.10, 7225.30.10, 7225.30.30, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.15, 7225.40.90, 7226.91.20, 7226.91.91 and 7226.91.99.

 

Company

Duty rate (%)

EU

Acciaierie d’Italia S.P.A

10.9

ArcelorMittal Belgium N.V

ArcelorMittal Bremen GmbH

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH

ArcelorMittal France SAS

ArcelorMittal Méditerranée SAS

ArcelorMittal Poland S.A.

ArcelorMittal Sagunto S.L.

ArcelorMittal Sestao S.L.

ArcelorMittal Asturias S.A.

Tata Steel Ijmuiden BV

7

Liberty Galati S.A.

8.95

Liberty Ostrava a.s

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

8.95

Thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg GmbH

Others

12.8

South Korea

Posco

7

Hyundai Steel Company

7

Others

8.95

 


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Korea Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish retail flats prices decline further as mood remains weak

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Global HRC View: Decline continues for now driven by fall in Asia, but global mood slightly better

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways, though bearish mood prevails

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Buyers in EU HRC market still in wait-and-see mode

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices slowly move down to keep trading alive

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

GCC customers resume HRC bookings, further price decline not excluded

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move on downtrend amid local weakness

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

HRC import activity slows in Vietnam, prices fall further

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 10.6 percent in January-May

06 Jul | Steel News