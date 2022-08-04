Turkey-based Çemtaş’ sales revenues up 186.4 percent in H1

Thursday, 04 August 2022 11:53:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, Çemtaş has reported a net profit of TRY 505.6 million ($28.15 million) for the given period, compared to a net profit of TRY 91.84 million in the first half of the previous year. In the first half this year, the sales revenue of the company amounted to TRY 1.73 billion ($96.52 million), rising by 186.4 percent year on year, while the company registered an operating profit of TRY 639.88 million ($35.62 million), increasing from the operating profit of TRY 126.16 million recorded in the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of the current year, Çemtaş’ steel billet output totaled 90,038 mt, decreasing by 0.2 percent, while its rolled steel output fell by 1.2 percent to 82,160 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half, the company’s sales to the domestic market increased by 16.9 percent year on year to 58,601 mt, while its export sales fell by 19.0 percent to 21,882 mt compared to the same period last year.