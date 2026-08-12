 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tosyalı...

Tosyalı Algerie's DRI II sets new Midrex productivity record

Wednesday, 12 August 2026 11:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by US-based direct reduction technology supplier Midrex Technologies, Tosyalı Algérie's DRI II plant produced a record 248,601 mt of direct reduced iron (DRI) in May 2026, achieving average productivity of 334.1 mt per hour, above the previous record of 328.6 mt per hour registered in January, while operating without any downtime throughout the month.

The plant's average productivity reached 316.9 mt per hour in the January-May period, setting a new worldwide benchmark among Midrex plants and exceeding both its 2025 average of 312.7 mt per hour and its design rate of 312.5 mt per hour.

Tosyalı Algérie's DRI II has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt and can produce both hot and cold DRI. The plant, connected to an electric arc furnace by a hot transport conveyor, produced 2.43 million mt in 2025, establishing a global annual production record for a single DRI module during its first year of operation, as previously announced by Midrex.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Raw Mat Algeria North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Tosyalı Algerie to build iron ore beneficiation plant

20 Apr | Steel News

Algeria’s El Hadjar to get government assistance in raw material supply

05 Nov | Steel News

Algeria’s AQS closes 40,000 mt import billet tender

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Algeria aims to start long-delayed iron ore deposit development

13 Jul | Steel News

Algeria’s leading mills slow down production activities

25 Mar | Steel News

Algerian Qatari Steel to launch second EAF shortly, DRI in May

20 Mar | Steel News

Algerian Qatari Steel receives its first DR pellet shipment from Brazil, more to follow

11 Nov | Steel News

Algeria plans to nationalize ArcelorMittal Annaba

12 Feb | Steel News

Italy’s rebar offers dip in both domestic and export markets

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal commissions new ladle shop in Polish facility

14 Jun | Steel News