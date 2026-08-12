Tosyalı Algerie's DRI II sets new Midrex productivity record

According to a statement released by US-based direct reduction technology supplier Midrex Technologies, Tosyalı Algérie's DRI II plant produced a record 248,601 mt of direct reduced iron (DRI) in May 2026, achieving average productivity of 334.1 mt per hour, above the previous record of 328.6 mt per hour registered in January, while operating without any downtime throughout the month.

The plant's average productivity reached 316.9 mt per hour in the January-May period, setting a new worldwide benchmark among Midrex plants and exceeding both its 2025 average of 312.7 mt per hour and its design rate of 312.5 mt per hour.

Tosyalı Algérie's DRI II has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt and can produce both hot and cold DRI. The plant, connected to an electric arc furnace by a hot transport conveyor, produced 2.43 million mt in 2025, establishing a global annual production record for a single DRI module during its first year of operation, as previously announced by Midrex.