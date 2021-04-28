﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tombador Iron obtains mining concession for Brazilian iron ore project

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:19:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Australian-listed iron ore company Tombador Iron said on Wednesday it was granted a Mining Concession by the Ministry for Mines and Energy for its Sento Sé mine in Bahia state, Brazil. The operating license is yet to be issued by the Bahia state environment regulator, Inema.

“With this key milestone achieved, the company continues to guide towards first production from our high-grade hematite Fe product before the end of this quarter,” said Gabriel Oliva, CEO at Tombador Iron.

The company has not unveiled any output estimates, but it signed multiple logistics agreements earlier this year to let its product ready to shipment. One of Tombador’s logistics partners, VLI, will provide stockpile storage capacity, material handling and ship loading services. VLI should be able to load initial shipments of 35,000 mt, as reported by SteelOrbis.


Tags: South America  raw mat  Brazil  iron ore  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  May

Anglo American Brazil obtains license to raise the height of its Minas-Rio waste dam
30  Apr

Brazilian regulator and trade group team up to digitize mining documents
28  Apr

ArcelorMittal Brazil fined over faulty waste dam siren
20  Apr

Bamin to upgrade waste dam at Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil