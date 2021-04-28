Tombador Iron obtains mining concession for Brazilian iron ore project

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:19:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Australian-listed iron ore company Tombador Iron said on Wednesday it was granted a Mining Concession by the Ministry for Mines and Energy for its Sento Sé mine in Bahia state, Brazil. The operating license is yet to be issued by the Bahia state environment regulator, Inema.

“With this key milestone achieved, the company continues to guide towards first production from our high-grade hematite Fe product before the end of this quarter,” said Gabriel Oliva, CEO at Tombador Iron.

The company has not unveiled any output estimates, but it signed multiple logistics agreements earlier this year to let its product ready to shipment. One of Tombador’s logistics partners, VLI, will provide stockpile storage capacity, material handling and ship loading services. VLI should be able to load initial shipments of 35,000 mt, as reported by SteelOrbis.