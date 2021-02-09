Tombador Iron expects to commence iron ore output in Brazil by Q2

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:39:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Australian company Tombador Iron expects to commence iron ore output at its Tombador site in Brazil by Q2 this year, the company said.

The forecast comes as the company completed the commissioning of a crushing and a screen plant. The plant will have a capacity of 400/mt per hour.

The company still needs a site inspection by Bahia state regulators and an operation license. It also lacks a concession, which shall by granting by the National Mining Agency (ANM).

“Now that the key mine infrastructure is constructed and commissioned, we are ready for the site inspection by the environmental bureau of the state of Bahia. This will be the final step in the approval process for the operating license and gives us confidence we are on track to meet our target of first production next quarter,” said CEO, Gabriel Oliva.

“Once the mining concession and the operating license have been obtained, the company will be allowed to operate the mine and sell lump and fines to Trafigura, as per the announcement of the Offtake Agreement on February 4, 2021, and to local steel mills,” he said.