Tokyo Steel halts production at Tahara plant until June after fire

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 12:32:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese steel producer Tokyo Steel has suspended crude steel production at its Tahara plant due to damage to auxiliary equipment caused by a fire which occurred on May 25, according to local media reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The plant is expected to resume production at the end of June. In addition, the fire is believed to be the reason why Tokyo Steel lowered its scrap procurement prices for its Tahara and Nagoya plants, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The Tahara plant, which has an electric arc furnace, a refining furnace and a vacuum degasser, each with 300 tons capacity, produces hot rolled coil, striped coil and pickled coil.