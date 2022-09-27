Thyssenkrupp Materials Services to build new service center in Mexico

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 16:42:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that its subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Materials Services will invest around $37 million to build a new service center for the Materials de Mexico division in San Luis Potosi.

The new center, which will support the future viability of the growing automotive industry in the region, will create jobs for around 65 employees.

The new site, which will include a Schuler blanking line used to cut aluminum and high strength steel blanks for the automotive industry, is scheduled to start operations in mid-2023.

According to the statement, in total, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has invested around $102 million in the North American market in the last 12 months.