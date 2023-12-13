﻿
English
Thyssenkrupp begins construction work for slab caster and hot strip mill

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 13:29:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Thyssenkrupp Steel has reached an important milestone in the major slab caster and hot strip mill project at its Bruckhausen site in Duisburg, Germany, as the steel company recently held a cornerstone ceremony that marked the start of on-site pre-assembly work for both continuous caster No. 4 and hot strip mill No. 4.

The project at the Bruckhausen site will separate the existing casting and rolling line into a revamped caster and a modernized hot strip mill. The existing integrated mill can no longer meet the demanding needs of the automotive industry as well as other rapidly growing markets. Separating the casting and rolling sections will ensure highly effective production of high-strength steel grades and premium end products. The new two-strand continuous caster No. 3 will replace the existing caster No. 1 at the Bruckhausen plant once the revamp of the casting-rolling line is completed.

“Our new and rebuilt facilities will enable us to meet the changing needs of the market, e.g., the demand for higher-strength steel grades, lower tolerances, and optimized surfaces. This is also a strong signal to our customers, who will benefit from increased flexibility and availability, as a result of the new facilities,” said Heike Denecke-Arnold, chief operations officer at Thyssenkrupp Steel.

In 2021, Thyssenkrupp Steel placed a major order with Primetals Technologies for a cold mill, the hot strip mill, and two thick-slab continuous casters. Together, these upgrades are centerpieces in Thyssenkrupp’s plans, and all the projects are scheduled to be completed over the course of 2025.


Tags: Germany Europe Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

