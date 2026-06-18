Thyssenkrupp approves plan to restructure tk accelis

German industrial group thyssenkrupp AG has announced that its Supervisory Board has approved the Executive Board’s plan to establish tk accelis, formerly thyssenkrupp Materials Services, as an independent company through a spin-off and subsequent stock market listing.

Accordingly, thyssenkrupp plans to transfer a 49 percent minority stake in tk accelis to thyssenkrupp AG shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings, with the shares to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The proposed spin-off remains subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting expected to be held on August 7, 2026.

The company stated that, if approved, thyssenkrupp AG will continue to hold a majority stake in tk accelis after the transaction, meaning the company will remain fully consolidated within thyssenkrupp Group.

Siegfried Russwurm, chairman of thyssenkrupp AG’s Supervisory Board, said the planned spin-off marks another important step in the company’s ACES 2030 future model, following the stock market listing of TKMS last year. He added that the transformation is aimed at creating strong and independent companies operating under thyssenkrupp AG as a financial holding company.

The division procures, sells and processes materials such as steel and alloys, and manages their warehousing. The company has a strong presence in fast-growing sectors such as aviation, defence and data centres, employs over 15,000 people and serves around 250,000 customers worldwide.