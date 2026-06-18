 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp...

Thyssenkrupp approves plan to restructure tk accelis

Thursday, 18 June 2026 11:10:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German industrial group thyssenkrupp AG has announced that its Supervisory Board has approved the Executive Board’s plan to establish tk accelis, formerly thyssenkrupp Materials Services, as an independent company through a spin-off and subsequent stock market listing.

Accordingly, thyssenkrupp plans to transfer a 49 percent minority stake in tk accelis to thyssenkrupp AG shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings, with the shares to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The proposed spin-off remains subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting expected to be held on August 7, 2026.

The company stated that, if approved, thyssenkrupp AG will continue to hold a majority stake in tk accelis after the transaction, meaning the company will remain fully consolidated within thyssenkrupp Group.

Siegfried Russwurm, chairman of thyssenkrupp AG’s Supervisory Board, said the planned spin-off marks another important step in the company’s ACES 2030 future model, following the stock market listing of TKMS last year. He added that the transformation is aimed at creating strong and independent companies operating under thyssenkrupp AG as a financial holding company.

The division procures, sells and processes materials such as steel and alloys, and manages their warehousing. The company has a strong presence in fast-growing sectors such as aviation, defence and data centres, employs over 15,000 people and serves around 250,000 customers worldwide.


Tags: Germany Europe M&A ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

ThyssenKrupp files complaint against EU for prohibiting Tata merger

23 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp and IG Metall reach negotiated settlement on planned JV with Tata Steel

22 Dec | Steel News

POSCO considers purchasing ThyssenKrupp’s Americas assets

05 Oct | Steel News

Outokumpu to divest part of its business for Inoxum deal

20 Sep | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp completes sale of its construction products business

11 Sep | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp completes Waupaca sale

02 Jul | Steel News

EU starts in-depth investigation for Outokumpu’s acquisition of Inoxum

22 May | Steel News

Outokumpu to fund Inoxum acquisition through share issue

07 Mar | Steel News

Outkumpu shareholders approve Inoxum acquisition

01 Mar | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp and Siemens deny merger rumors

20 Feb | Steel News