Thailand’s Xin Ke Yuan Steel to resume operations after compliance improvements

Thailand's Department of Industrial Works has officially authorized local steelmaker Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. to resume factory operations after determining that the company had completed the corrective measures required under previous suspension orders.

The decision, dated June 5, 2026, follows a series of inspections and compliance reviews conducted by Thai industrial authorities after the steelmaker was ordered to halt operations to address environmental and operational deficiencies.

Company completed required corrective actions

According to the order, the company was previously instructed to carry out a range of improvements at its facility in Rayong Province, including upgrades to environmental protection systems, pollution control equipment and other operational improvements.

The company subsequently implemented the required measures and reported completion of the corrective work to the authorities. Follow-up inspections were conducted to verify compliance with the government's directives.

Emission tests met regulatory requirements

The order states that officials inspected the facility and reviewed the results of air emission sampling conducted at the plant. According to the document, laboratory analysis confirmed that emissions from the facility complied with the standards established under Thailand's industrial regulations governing steelmaking operations. Authorities concluded that the company had properly implemented the required corrective measures and complied with the conditions imposed under previous regulatory orders.

The ruling marks the end of a suspension period during which the company was required to upgrade its facilities and address environmental compliance issues identified by regulators.

The company has an annual rebar production capacity of 200,000 mt.

The reopening of the facility is expected to support steel supply in Thailand's domestic market, particularly in the long steel segment used by the construction industry. The decision also reflects the Thai government's continued emphasis on environmental compliance and industrial safety standards while maintaining domestic manufacturing capacity.