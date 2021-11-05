﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thailand suspends AD duties on coated CRC from China, S. Korea

Friday, 05 November 2021 16:49:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Antidumping and Subsidy Committee of Thailand has decided to suspend antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled coil, plated or coated with aluminum and zinc from China and South Korea from November 1, according to a statement in the country’s official gazette.

The decision was made due to the uncertainty of the current global steel industry situation and the domestic steel trade situation as well as to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the domestic economy. The imports of the given product from China and South Korea will be tariff-free for six months. The antidumping duties will be implemented on May 1, 2022, and are due to end on April 30, 2026.

The definitive antidumping duty rates on the given products are at 40.77 percent for China, at seven percent and 4.27 percent for South Korean steelmakers Dongkuk Steel and SeAh Coated Metal Corporation, respectively, while the duties are at 33.63 percent for other South Korean companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: coated  Thailand  Southeast Asia  quotas & duties  crc  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September
22 Oct

Hoa Phat Group’s sales revenue up more than 60 percent in Jan-Sept
15 Oct

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 10 percent in August from July
12 Oct

Malaysia issues final results of AD review on CRC from China, S. Korea and Vietnam
12 Oct

Acciaierie Arvedi orders two strip processing lines to be installed at Servola