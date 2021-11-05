Thailand suspends AD duties on coated CRC from China, S. Korea

Friday, 05 November 2021 16:49:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Antidumping and Subsidy Committee of Thailand has decided to suspend antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled coil, plated or coated with aluminum and zinc from China and South Korea from November 1, according to a statement in the country’s official gazette.

The decision was made due to the uncertainty of the current global steel industry situation and the domestic steel trade situation as well as to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the domestic economy. The imports of the given product from China and South Korea will be tariff-free for six months. The antidumping duties will be implemented on May 1, 2022, and are due to end on April 30, 2026.

The definitive antidumping duty rates on the given products are at 40.77 percent for China, at seven percent and 4.27 percent for South Korean steelmakers Dongkuk Steel and SeAh Coated Metal Corporation, respectively, while the duties are at 33.63 percent for other South Korean companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.