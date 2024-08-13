 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thai...

Thai steelmakers concerned about rising Chinese investments

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 15:11:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has stated that the Thailand steel industry is concerned about the consequences of rising Chinese investments and substandard import products in the market and that local steelmakers are demanding action from the government, according to local media reports.

In the January-June period of this year, the capacity utilization rate of the domestic steel industry dropped to only 29.3 percent, the lowest level over the last seven years. In 2023, the capacity utilization rate was recorded at 31.2 percent, while it was 33.4 percent in 2022. In addition, the investments of Chinese steel companies pose a threat. Currently, Chinese companies are investing to create a total production capacity of 12.42 million mt in Thailand, while Thailand’s steel demand this year amounts to 16 million mt.

Kriangkrai Thienukul, chairman of FTI, pointed out that local steelmakers are capable of meeting the domestic demand and that the ministry of industry should rein in the construction of new steel plants. He also noted that, if China continue its steel investments, it will directly impact domestic producers and will lead to a further decrease in the capacity utilization rate.

Moreover, import products that do not have a certificate of compliance from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) create a safety risk. As a result, the local steel industry is calling for stricter measures to control substandard product influx.


Tags: Thailand Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to invest in Thai subsidiaries to strengthen quality capabilities and competitiveness

09 Aug | Steel News

NSSMC’s Thai JV to install new metal coating line to meet growing demand

16 Sep | Steel News

POSCO completes construction of its first auto steel plant in Thailand

01 Sep | Steel News

Schmolz+Bickenbach International boosts position in Southeast Asia

28 Jul | Steel News

Kobe Steel agrees on JV to produce wire rod in Thailand

03 Feb | Steel News

NSSMC’s Thai JV to produce high value added galvanized steel sheet

25 Apr | Steel News

China-based Delong inks JV deal to build flat steel mill in Thailand

25 Feb | Steel News

Latest steel plant projects in Southeast Asia

28 Oct | Steel News

New steel mill in Thailand to be operational in mid-2014

25 Oct | Steel News

Sahaviriya Steel reduces stake in cold rolled sheet JV

04 Feb | Steel News