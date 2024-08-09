Nippon Steel to invest in Thai subsidiaries to strengthen quality capabilities and competitiveness

Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that its Thailand-based subsidiaries G Steel Public Company Limited (G Steel) and G J Steel Public Company Limited (G J Steel) have decided to invest in a capital project worth a total of approximately THB 1.5 billion ($42.52 million) to strengthen its quality capabilities and cost competitiveness. Nippon Steel will provide funds for these capital investments through loans to G Steel.

Accordingly, G Steel will install new skin pass equipment and invest in streamlining its scrap yard operation, while G/GJ Steel will invest in improving its scrap management system in order to enhance its quality capabilities and cost competitiveness. Further to the above, outdated facilities will be revamped in the next three years.

G Steel and GJ Steel, the only integrated steel mills producing hot rolled steel products in Thailand, offer products with short delivery times to meet demand from the country’s construction industry and steel pipe demand.