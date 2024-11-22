Ternium strengthens relationship with Mexican multinational appliance producer Mabe

To strengthen its relationship with its steel customers-consumers, the Latin American Steel giant Ternium visited one of the plants of the Mexican multinational appliance manufacturer Mabe, a manufacturer with 18 production plants and presence in 70 countries.

“We had a tour of the plant and a very interesting talk that helped us to become aware of the importance of our steel products in its different stove models,” said a regional sales manager at Ternium when visiting the Mabe plant in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, stating that “it is the largest (plant) in the world in stove production.”

Accompanied by a team of people from Ternium, one of the conclusions of the visit, he said, is to “continue strengthening this long-standing relationship between both companies.”

According to the international credit rating agency Moody's, Mabe is a Mexican manufacturer and distributor of refrigerators, ranges, dryers and washing machines and distributor of built-in ovens and hoods, water coolers, dryers, dishwashers, microwave ovens and related parts and components. The company is currently 51.6 percent owned by Mexican shareholders (Berrondo and Saiz families) and by the Haier Group (48.4%).