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Tenova to revamp Tenaris’ EAF at Koppel steel mill in Pennsylvania

Monday, 06 July 2026 11:48:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Tenova, through its US subsidiary Tenova Inc., has announced that it has been selected to carry out the electric arc furnace revamp at global steel pipe producer Tenaris’ Koppel steel mill in Pennsylvania, as part of Tenaris’ wider modernization program aimed at improving productivity, reliability and safety across its Pennsylvania operations.

Under the project, Tenova will provide engineering, equipment supply and commissioning services for the EAF revamp, delivering advanced solutions designed to increase operational efficiency and protect critical equipment at the Koppel steel shop.

The project forms part of Tenaris’ previously announced investment program of more than $90 million for its Koppel steel shop and Ambridge seamless pipe manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The program includes automation projects, equipment upgrades and safety-related improvements, with most of the works expected to continue into the second half of 2027.

Tenova stated that the project will be executed entirely in the United States by Tenova Inc., from engineering to manufacturing, allowing closer coordination with Tenaris and supporting more efficient project delivery through the company’s US-based capabilities.

Francesco Memoli, president and CEO of Tenova Inc., said that the project reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to innovation and the long-term competitiveness of steel production, while further strengthening Tenova’s ongoing collaboration with Tenaris.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Tenova Tenaris Group 

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