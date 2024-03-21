﻿
Tenova joins RINA’s Hydra project to drive steel production decarbonization

Thursday, 21 March 2024
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it is partnering with Italian engineering consultancy, inspection, and certification company RINA on the latter’s European Commission-backed Hydra project. The Hydra project aims to decarbonize the steel production process through hydrogen-based technologies.

The €88 million project aims to drive 100 percent hydrogen-fueled steel production and allow European steelmakers to test steel production with several different combinations.

Tenova will supply a direct reduction iron ore (DRI) plant which will use hydrogen as a reducing agent, and an electric arc furnace (EAF) to the given project. The DRI plant, based on ENERGIRON direct reduction technology, together with the Tenova EAF will produce up to seven tons per hour at its full production capability within 2025.


