Tenova collaborates with Italian firms on green hydrogen use in steel production

Friday, 01 March 2024 15:24:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it is partnering with Italian companies De Nora and Snam on a project to validate hybrid heating technologies for steel reheating.

The project includes testing multifuel burners to facilitate the steel sector’s hydrogen transition, which would reduce the EU’s annual carbon emissions by 7.5-25 million mt. Accordingly, Tenova will install an electrolyzer at Castellanza, testing its industrial burner with up to 100 percent hydrogen, assessing benefits and potential risks. Snam will handle the hydrogen storage system, while De Nora will provide the Dragonfly® electrolyzer, a latest-generation system used for the first time in a European project.

The testing will cover the entire production chain, from green energy production to hydrogen generation and storage, setting standards for seamlessly integrating industrial furnaces with on-site electrolyzers, including process control and safety measures.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

