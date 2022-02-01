Tenaris to build carbon capture and utilization plant in Dalmine, Italy

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:07:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy-based companies Saipem and SIAD to start the design phase of a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) plant, to be built at the Tenaris plant in Dalmine, northern Italy.

The project covers the capture of 30 tons of carbon per day produced by the thermoelectric power plant installed at the TenarisDalmine plant. The carbon captured through Saipem CO2 Solutions technology will be subsequently used by SIAD, specifically in metal processing and as a refrigerant gas with a reduced environmental impact.

According to the statement, Saipem CO2 Solutions technology, which is based on an innovative enzymatic process used for carbon capture, allows for the use of waste heat whilst avoiding the use of toxic substances used in other processes.

“This project is part of Tenaris's goal to reduce by 30 percent its carbon emissions by 2030. In Italy, we are actively working towards this goal through investments and projects to reduce air pollution, to promote energy efficiency and to reduce raw material consumption as well as to increase the content of recycled material in our products, along with the valorization and reuse of our by-products,” Michele Della Briotta, CEO of TenarisDalmine, said.