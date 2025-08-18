Tenaris strengthens offshore operations in Brazil

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced a new milestone in Brazil’s offshore oil and gas industry with the successful deployment of corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) tubulars enhanced by its Dopeless® technology. The breakthrough took place in two offshore wells located in the Búzios and Jubarte pre-salt oil reserves, signaling a major step toward safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable deepwater operations in Brazil.

Each offshore operation involved the installation of more than 400 pipes per well. The tubulars were manufactured from Superduplex 25Cr steel grade and connected with TenarisHydril Blue® premium connections. The entire system was coated with Dopeless technology, a mill-applied multifunctional layer that minimizes pipe handling and preparation during storage and running, reduces environmental impact by eliminating the need for on-board cleaning and enhances operational safety and efficiency in offshore environments.