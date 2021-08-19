﻿
English
Tenaris CEO cleared from corruption charges in Argentina

Thursday, 19 August 2021
       

Tube maker Tenaris said this week a first-instance judge in Argentina has cleared the company’s chairman and CEO, Paolo Rocca, of corruption charges, as reported by SteelOrbis.

Rocca, whose family owns a controlling stake at Tenaris, was accused in 2018 by local prosecutors of being associated with former left-wing president Cristina Kirchner, who was also charged with corruption.

The so-called “notebooks” corruption case centered on bribes reportedly paid to businesses to secure contracts from the former president, Cristina Kirchner.

“The first-instance judge’s decision concerning Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF),” Tenaris said in a statement.


