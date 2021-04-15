Ternium and Tenaris win sustainability prizes

Thursday, 15 April 2021 21:00:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium and tube maker Tenaris were both awarded with a sustainability prize by the world steel association, the two companies said this week.

Tenaris is a tube maker with operations in several Latin American countries, including Argentina and Mexico (Tenaris Tamsa). Both companies were recognized as “sustainability champions” by the world steel association.

To win the award, the companies must comply with several requirements, including signing the world steel sustainable development charter, provide data for six of the world steel sustainability indicators, publish a sustainability-related report and be shortlisted in one of five world steel Steelie awards.

“In February, (Ternium) presented its decarbonization roadmap, with the goal of reducing its specific emissions by 20 percent by 2030, while at the end of last year, the company launched a $500 million investment plan earmarked exclusively for environmental projects to be carried out at its plants in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil,” Ternium said in a statement.