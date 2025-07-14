 |  Login 
Tata Steel UK launches research initiative to develop AI-driven low-carbon auto steel

Monday, 14 July 2025 09:45:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Tata Steel UK has launched a research initiative named ADAPT-EAF (Accelerating the Development of Automotive and Packaging steel Technology for Electric Arc Furnace production) to create a new generation of high-performance steel products from electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, aimed at revolutionizing automotive body parts and packaging solutions like food cans, a company statement said on Monday, July 14.

ADAPT-EAF brings together Tata Steel UK and University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the University of Warwick, reflecting Tata Steel’s vision of leading green steel innovation in the UK, the statement said.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Tata Steel UK commencing ground breaking for its new EAF at its Port Talbot steel mill.

As the UK steel industry shifts toward EAF processes, ADAPT-EAF will tackle a critical challenge related to controlling residual elements in high-recycled-content steel, which can influence the quality and performance of steels used in automotive and packaging applications, the company said.

The project will develop an AI-powered platform to accurately predict how various scrap materials affect steel quality and processing. This digital tool will be combined with rapid alloy prototyping and testing to generate vital data and design new steel grades optimized for EAF production, it added.

Furthermore, Tata Steel UK and its academic partners will build a comprehensive digital and experimental platform to design innovative, low-CO₂ steel products that can be manufactured in the UK, it said.


Tags: India Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

