﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel to go ahead and build EAF at Port Talbot in UK with £1.25 billion investment

Friday, 26 April 2024 14:57:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited will proceed with its £1.25 billion investment to build an electric arc furnace at Port Talbot in Wales, UK, replacing two blast furnaces, and will commence the closure of the existing heavy end assets in the following months, the company said in a statement on Friday, April 26.

The trade unions have been informed that Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces Nos. 5 and 4 will close by the end of June and by the end of September, respectively. This is in contrary to the union's plan which would have kept one blast furnace in operation during the construction of an electric arc furnace.

However, the steelmaker pointed out that the alternative plan presented by the union would involve additional costs of at least £1.6 billion and that building a new electric arc furnace while continuing to operate the existing steel melting shop is high-risk and complex and would delay the transition by two years.

“Having looked carefully at all the options over the past seven months in consultation with union representatives, we have decided to proceed with our proposed restructuring and transition. This is the most viable proposal, in contrast to the unions’ unaffordable plan which has a high inherent operational and safety risk,” Tata Steel’s CEO and managing director, T V Narendran, said.


Tags: India Europe Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel completes acquisition of three steel strip service centers

03 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel to invest €12 million in French steel plant

26 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel to invest £800 million in Welsh steel plants

16 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel produces thicker narrow strip in UK

21 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel to set up new automotive tubes facility in Netherlands

24 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel invests in green construction technologies

04 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel to install slitting line at Service Center Gelsenkirchen, Germany

08 Mar | Steel News

Thai-based SSI seeks $199 million via rights issue to fund Teesside acquisition

28 Dec | Steel News

CPI and Tata Steel to establish high temperature research center in Teesside

05 Nov | Steel News

Tata and Swansea University seek to develop steel solar panels

15 Oct | Steel News