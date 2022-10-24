﻿
Tata Steel Europe to supply low-carbon steel to Permastore for use in storage containment tanks

Monday, 24 October 2022 15:18:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel Europe, a subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it has signed a contract with the UK-based storage containment tank and silo manufacturer Permastore for the supply of Zeremis Carbon Lite, steel with an allocated carbon reduction of up to 100 percent.

With Zeremis Carbon Lite, the company will be able to meet the growing demand for low-carbon steel in all sectors.

Tata Steel targets a carbon emission reduction of 35-40 percent by 2030, when its first direct reduced iron plant installation will be commissioned. By 2035, emissions should be 75 percent less. Tata Steel’s ultimate goal is to become a carbon-neutral steelmaker by 2045.

In September this year, Tata Steel Europe signed a contract with Netherlands-based transportation service company Hardt Hyperloop for the delivery of Zeremis Carbon Lite, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


