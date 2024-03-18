Tata International expands scrap operations to Baltic region

Monday, 18 March 2024 11:53:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mumbai-based Tata International will start exporting scrap from a new hub in Lithuania.

According to market sources, the Lithuania operation is expected to collect scrap mainly from the Baltic countries and Scandinavia. The initial target is to ship at least one cargo per month. The cargoes will consist of HMS grade, shredded and bonus quality scrap and possibly busheling scrap as well. Hence, Tata International will be the only company to procure scrap from the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the Baltic region. Tata International is expected to diversify scrap grades via the ports of Lithuania and Amsterdam.

SteelOrbis has learned that the company, which made its first scrap sale to Turkey in the second quarter of 2023, has sold six cargoes in total to Turkey from the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Tata International also sells container-based scrap cargoes to the Indian subcontinent and short sea scrap cargoes to North Africa from some regions in Europe.

While company officials declined to comment on this new development, it is also known that Tata International continues working on opening up new ports in different destinations.