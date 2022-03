Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:55:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s leading steelmaking hub Tangshan has announced that as of March 31 it has lifted the lockdown which had been in effect as of March 22. However, the local government has continued to urge citizens to strictly obey the coronavirus restriction measures.

The lifting of the lockdown will boost steel production and demand in the region.

Tangshan’s crude steel output reached 131.11 million mt in 2021, accounting for around 13 percent of China’s total production output.