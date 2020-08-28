﻿
English
Shandong Iron and Steel’s net profit down, output up 27.37% in H1

Friday, 28 August 2020 15:02:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shandong Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., a listed subsidiary of Chinese major steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Group issued its financial report for the first half of the current year, announcing that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 40.15 billion ($5.8 billion), up 24.09 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 345 million ($50.1 million) in the given period, down 40.19 percent year on year.

In the given period, Shandong Iron and Steel produced 6.78 million mt of pig iron, 7.97 million mt of crude steel and 7.43 million mt of finished steel, up 24.84 percent, 27.37 percent and 29.92 percent, respectively, year on year.

The company stated that it strengthened production organization, deepened effective operations, promoted intelligent commerce and improved company’s performance in the first half of the current year, even against the COVID-19 pandemic.


