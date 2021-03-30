Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 9.2 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 12:01:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) issued its financial report for 2020, stating that its shareholder Nanjing Steel Group realized an operating revenue of RMB 52.123 billion ($7.9 billion), up 10.74 percent year on year, while the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company amounted to RMB 2.846 billion ($0.43 billion), up 9.2 percent year on year.

In 2020, Nanjing Steel Group produced 10.4153 million mt of pig iron, 11.5831 million mt of crude steel and 10.2051 million mt of finished steel, up 5.2 percent, 5.58 percent, 2.87 percent, year on year, respectively.