Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province initiates level II emergency response

The city of Tangshan, a key steelmaking hub in China’s Hebei Province, has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 12:00 on February 8, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later.

For the road transport of materials and products in industries including steel and coking, only pure electric or fuel cell heavy-duty freight vehicles, or heavy-duty freight vehicles meeting China’s Stage VI emission standards (including natural gas vehicles, excluding special-purpose vehicles and hazardous chemical vehicles) shall be used. For enterprises in other industrial segments involved in raw material and product transportation, heavy-duty freight vehicles (including natural gas vehicles) with China’s Stage IV emission standards and lower are prohibited (excluding special-purpose vehicles and hazardous chemical vehicles).