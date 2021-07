Friday, 09 July 2021 17:42:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province has announced that it requires industrial enterprises to implement production curb measures during July 8 to 10 am on July 12 responding to ozone pollution, with the aim of reducing emissions. Accordingly, independent rolling mills will halt production. During this period, only from 2 am to 9 am will heavy cargo vehicles be allowed to enter steel, coking and mining enterprises.