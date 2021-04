Tuesday, 27 April 2021 16:38:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The municipal government of Tangshan, a leading hub for steel production in China, has announced that it eliminated 6.05 million mt of steelmaking capacity and 4.42 million mt of iron-smelting capacity in 2020, successfully completing its steel production capacity reduction task for the given year.

Tangshan eliminated a total of 39.38 million mt of steelmaking capacity and 26.35 million mt of iron-smelting capacity in the 2016-2020 period.