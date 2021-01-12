Taiwan’s scrap imports up 2.7 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:13:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 2.7 percent year on year to 3.62 million mt in 2020, according to the official customs statistics.

In the given year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.53 million mt to this destination, falling by 9.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 1.1 million mt in the given period, up 74.6 percent year on year.

In December alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 211,811 mt, decreasing by 45.2 percent year on year and down 5.5 percent from November.