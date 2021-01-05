Taiwan’s CSC orders coke making technology for Kaohsiung steel mill

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:16:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth has announced that it will supply state-of-the-art coke making technology for a new coke oven complex to be built at Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation’s (CSC) Kaohsiung steel mill.

The supply agreement which includes two batteries, two sets of coke oven machines and the upstream portion of a new coke oven gas treatment plant was signed on November 24, 2020. The batteries are designed to reach a total annual production of 2.09 million mt of coke, while the gas treatment plant is designed to treat a coke oven gas flow of 130,000 Nm3 per hour.

With the state-of-the-art features, CSC will be able to meet the highest standards in terms of coke productivity and quality, emission control, energy consumption, user friendliness and plant safety.

The battery No. 9 is expected to be commissioned in 2024, and the battery No. 10 in 2025.