Taiwan’s CSC develops high-strength steel grade for auto parts

According to local media reports, Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has developed and mass-produced hot rolled high-strength steel with a high hole expansion ratio for the automotive industry.

Accordingly, the steel grade in question has passed the international standards used by Japanese and American manufacturers and has been applied in several auto parts. This breakthrough will allow CSC to expand its automotive steel portfolio and seize opportunities in the global market.

According to the research conducted by international research organization MarkLines, interior parts, chassis parts and sheet metal parts account for about 75 percent of total car body weight. Every 10 percent weight loss in the car body can reduce fuel or electricity consumption by 6-8 percent. Thus, steel companies are developing high-strength automotive steel in order to improve fuel efficiency of petrol cars and the range of electric vehicles.