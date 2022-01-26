Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 49.1 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:32:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in December last year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.30 billion, up by 24.9 percent compared to December 2020 and increasing by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month. In November, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 1.3 percent decrease month on month.

In 2021, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 49.1 percent year on year to $37.07 billion.