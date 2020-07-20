﻿
English
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 13.9 percent in H1

Monday, 20 July 2020 15:42:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan's basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.77 billion, down by 15.9 percent compared to June 2019 and increasing by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a five percent decrease month on month.

In the January-June period, the country's basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 13.9 percent year on year to $11.12 billion.


