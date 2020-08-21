Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 12.7 percent in Jan-Jul

Friday, 21 August 2020 17:17:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan's basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.04 billion, down by 5.4 percent compared to July 2019 and increasing by 14.8 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 7.8 percent increase month on month.

In the January-July period, the country's basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 12.7 percent year on year to $13.16 billion.