Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 11.4 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 12:13:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in August this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.07 billion, down by two percent compared to August 2019 and increasing by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month. In July, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 14.8 percent increase month on month.

In the January-August period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 11.4 percent year on year to $15.24 billion.


