Taiwan seeks WTO consultations over Canada’s new tariff amendments

According to local media reports, Taiwan has formally requested World Trade Organization (WTO) consultations with Canada regarding the recently introduced Canadian tariff measures affecting steel and steel-derivative products.

The Taiwanese government confirmed that the request relates to Canada’s tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) and a 50 percent surtax on certain steel products which were introduced in June, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, then amended in November to include a 25 percent global tariff on selected steel-derivative goods.

Taiwan’s position and industry impact

According to Taiwanese government offices, recent protective measures adopted by Canada, as well as by Mexico and the European Union, are intended to prevent low-priced steel from China from entering domestic markets, but have had significant negative effects on Taiwan’s steel exports.

The government estimates that Canada’s TRQs alone could cost Taiwan’s steel sector more than NT$1.7 billion ($54 million) per year. For steel-derivative products such as screws and nuts, Taiwanese exporters could face additional tariffs exceeding NT$1.3 billion ($41 million) annually, assuming export volumes remain at previous levels.

Taiwan steel industry backs government

According to the Taiwan Office of Trade Negotiation, Taiwan has repeatedly raised concerns with Canada through both bilateral and multilateral channels, arguing that the tariff measures violate Canada’s WTO commitments. The decision to pursue WTO consultations followed a request by the Taiwan Steel & Iron Industries Association, which urged the government to seek negotiations aimed at reaching a mutually acceptable solution.

Under WTO procedures, the consultation phase allows both parties up to 60 days to seek a negotiated outcome. If no agreement is reached within that period, Taiwan may request the establishment of a WTO dispute panel.