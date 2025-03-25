 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Swiss...

Swiss Steel reports net loss for 2024, lower sales revenues

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 13:38:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

In the given year, the company reported a lower net loss of €197.2 million, compared to a net loss of €294.8 million in the previous year, while its sales revenues totaled €2.51 billion, down by 22.6 percent year on year, due to its lower sales volume.

In 2024, the company’s sales volume, excluding Ascometal, decreased by 4.1 percent year on year to 1.05 million mt.

According to its statement, the company continued to adapt its strategy to safeguard long-term stability against the global economic slowdown. 2024 marked the second consecutive year of industrial recession in parts of Europe with significant consequences for industrial production, which declined.


Tags: Switzerland European Union Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Swiss Steel reports lower net loss for H1

19 Aug | Steel News

Swiss Steel maintains EBITDA guidance for full year

15 Aug | Steel News

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in 2022, restarts pelletizer line

16 Mar | Steel News

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in H1 amid lower volumes and higher freight rates

04 Aug | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s sales revenues rise by 48.1 percent in 2021

27 Apr | Steel News

Ferrexpo posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Ferrexpo posts higher net profit and EBITDA for 2020

17 Mar | Steel News

Schmolz+Bickenbach sees slight decrease in revenues in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s sales revenues down 33 percent in H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenue in January-September

19 Jan | Steel News