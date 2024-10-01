Sweden’s Stegra to establish pelletizing plant for green steel production

Sweden-based Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, Port of Narvik and Kaunis Iron have inked an agreement to explore the possibility of building a pelletizing plant at the former airport near the Port of Narvik, according to a joint statement released by the companies.

Within the scope of the project, the partners aim to create sustainable pellet production, with construction set to begin in 2027 and operations scheduled to start in 2030. The plant in question will be essential for Stegra’s green steel production in Boden, which is under construction, in terms of ensuring a stable supply of direct reduction (DR) pellets.

“The establishment of a pellet plant in the Nordics represents a strategic opportunity for Kaunis Iron. It will enable a stable supply chain for our customers, streamline logistics, and lower our carbon footprint. Furthermore, demand for DR pellets in Europe is expected to increase, both for direct reduction using hydrogen and through more established technologies. This project thus supports the entire European steel industry,” Klas Dagertun, CEO of Kaunis Iron, stated.