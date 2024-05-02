Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel for construction projects in Nordic countries

Thursday, 02 May 2024 13:32:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply its fossil-free steel to Finland-based steel frame structure producer Nordec for use in construction projects.

Accordingly, the Swedish company plans to launch its fossil-free steel to the market in 2026. Thus, the collaboration will allow Nordec to procure the quantities it needs. Initially, SSAB will supply small quantities and provide more in the future as its production increases.

Nordec will use fossil-free steel to produce frame structures for buildings, façades and steel bridges. According to the company, the agreement aligns with its carbon reduction targets for 2030.