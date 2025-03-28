 |  Login 
Sweden’s Ovako commissions energy-efficient furnace at Boxholm

Friday, 28 March 2025 12:33:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based steelmaker Ovako has announced that it has commissioned its newly built energy-efficient furnace at its Boxholm plant within the scope of its decarbonization strategy. The project will also strengthen Sweden’s position as a leader in sustainable steel production.

Entailing an investment of SEK 60 million ($5.98 million), the furnace will allow Ovako to produce sustainable steel by reducing its energy consumption by 50 percent and its annual emissions by 6,000-7,000 mt. In addition, the furnace is ready to switch to green hydrogen in the future.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Investments 

