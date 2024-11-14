Sweden’s Alleima to increase energy efficiency with new investment

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima has announced that it will install a static compensator (STATCOM) at Sandviken industrial park within the scope of its decarbonization strategy.

The company stated that the more technologies such as electric arc furnaces (EAF) are implemented at Sandviken, the more impact it has on the electricity grid and the less stable the electric current becomes. As a result, the equipment, which will be supplied by Switzerland-based technology company Hitachi Energy, will reduce flickering, increase energy efficiency and enhance power quality at the industrial park.

In the meantime, the investment will allow Alleima to procure energy required for the future, contributing to increased stability and reliability of its steel production.