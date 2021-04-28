Suncoke Energy, Inc. triples net income year-on-year in Q1

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:50:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

SunCoke Energy, Inc. today reported results for the first quarter 2021, showing a net income of $16.5 million on revenues totaling $359.9 million, compared to Q1 2020 net income of $4.9 million on revenues of $382.7 million.

In the company’s domestic coke segment, revenues totaled $335.3 million and sales volumes totaled 1.04 million tons, compared to Q1 2020 revenues of $365.2 million and sales volumes of 1.06 million tons.

In the Brazil coke segment, revenues remained unchanged year-on-year at $8.5 million for Q1 of 2021 and 2020.

As for an outlook on the full-year 2021, the company expects total domestic coke production to reach 4.1 million tons.