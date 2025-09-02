Sumitomo and Itochu-Marubeni to merge flat steel distribution units by Oct 2025

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals (SCGM) and Itochu-Marubeni Steel have announced that they will merge their flat steel distributor operations. The integration will consolidate their joint ventures, Mazda Steel and Benichu Summit Coil Center, both of which specialize in steel storage, processing, and distribution.

After the merger, all activities will continue under Mazda Steel, creating a stronger distribution platform in Japan’s steel market. The merger is scheduled for completion on October 1, 2025.

Strategic goals of the merger

The companies emphasized that the integration aims to provide higher value-added products and services to business partners and strengthen long-term cooperation with stakeholders, including local communities.

Focus areas of joint ventures